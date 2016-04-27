Four charged with terrorism over Curtis Cheng death at NSW police HQ

File Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty.

Four men have been charged for conspiring to plan for and prepare for a terror attack at NSW police HQ which led to the death of Curtis Cheng.

The attack in Parramatta took place in October last year where a 15-year old-teenager shot and killed the NSW police financial officer.

He was eventually shot dead in an exchange of fire with Sydney police.

The four men were charged with “very serious offences” by officers from the joint counter-terrorism team at Bowral Police Station this morning.

The offence of plotting to carry out the terror attack carries a maximum penalty of life in jail.

“The four men we have laid charges against have had charges laid against them previously since October 2,” said deputy commissioner Catherine Burn.

“An 18 year-old from Guildford will be charged with directing the terrorist organisation.”

Police are also alleging that another 20-year-old facilitated the travel of the gunman’s sister to Syria on the day before Cheng’s murder.

All four of them have also been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation.

They will appear before Goulburn Local Court tomorrow.

