REPORT: Former Newcastle Knights player Alex McKinnon is suing the NRL

Former Newcastle Knights player Alex McKinnon is reportedly suing the NRL for the tackle in 2014 that left him paralysed.

According to The Daily Telegraph, McKinnon issued the NRL last week with a letter to instigate legal proceedings.

The Melbourne Storm player, Jordan McLean, who made the tackle and was given a seven-week ban for the dangerous throw, is reportedly also being personally pursued.

McKinnon, who was 22 at the time of the incident, remains wheelchair-bound after he was left with two fractured vertebrae and other spinal injuries.

The paper reports McKinnon met NRL chief Todd Greenberg six weeks ago to discuss the possibility of compensation.

It is the first legal action of its kind taken against the code’s organisational body .

McKinnon is currently employed by the NRL, part of player recruitment for the Knights.

