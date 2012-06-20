REPORT: Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Is On Life Support

UPDATE:



The AP reports that ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was on life support after suffering a stroke Tuesday, contradicting earlier reports that he was “clinically dead.”

A member of the ruling military council confirmed to Egyptian media that Mubarak is in “very critical condition,” and has been moved from prison to a military hospital in Cairo. A source from the Egyptian security forces told the state news agency MENA that Mubarak’s heart stopped beating earlier Tuesday, but that he was revived by a defibrillator.

ORIGINAL POST, 5:25 p.m.:

Reuters is reporting that Egypt’s ousted president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead.

Here’s the tweet:

The wire service reported earlier this afternoon that Mubarak had gone into a coma after suffering from a heart attack and a stroke, and was being moved to a military hospital in Cairo.

The 84-year-old deposed dictator has suffered serious health problems since the uprising that led to his ouster last February.

UPDATE, 5:38 p.m:

The state news agency, MENA, reports that Mubarak’s heart has stopped, and that doctors have declared him “clinically dead.”

Via Reuters:

“Former president Hosni Mubarak has clinically died following his arrival at Maadi military hospital on Tuesday evening,” MENA said, quoting medical sources. “Mubarak’s heart stopped beating and was subjected to a defibrillator several times but did not respond.”

However, Mubarak’s lawyer is reportedly claiming that his client is not dead, according to several news outlets, including CNN and the Washington Post.

