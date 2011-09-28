White House Denies Pressuring Ford To Nix Anti-Bailout Ad

UPDATE: White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said Tuesday afternoon that reports claiming the Obama administration pressured Ford to pull a commercial seemingly critical of the auto bailout program were false.

ORIGINAL POST:

Ford has stopped running an ad knocking auto companies that received government bailouts, allegedly due to objections from within the White House.

In the commercial, the auto giant touted its self-reliance through the testimonial of one Ford owner who said he didn’t want to own a car made by a company that received a government bailout. Unlike Chrysler and General Motors, Ford did not accept a direct federal subsidy to stave off a total collapse amid the economic recession.

Ford did, however, accept various federal loans, prompting some media criticism that the ad was somewhat hypocritical.

Ford has not said why they pulled the ad, though Detroit News columnist Daniel Howes wrote Tuesday that it was in response to phone calls from White House officials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.