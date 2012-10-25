REPORT: Ford Is Boosting Earnings Guidance

CNBC anchor Becky Quick just tweeted that Ford is boosting its profit guidance after a strong finish in Q3:



Photo: Twitter

$0.30 per share is slightly higher than consensus estimates of $0.29, but who knows what “at least” implies.

This comes right on the back of news that Ford will shutter European factories.

The company is scheduled to report earnings on October 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.