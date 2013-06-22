Food Network Drops Paula Deen

The Food Network has dropped Paula Deen from its lineup, according to Talking Points Memo reporter Hunter Walker.



Several other news outlets including the Associated Press have since confirmed the news.

Here’s the statement from a spokesman: “Food Network will not renew Paula Deen’s contract when it expires at the end of this month.”

Deen has been under fire this week for apparently making racist comments. She’s being sued by the former manager of her Georgia restaurant, Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House, and a lawsuit deposition came out earlier this week that included some incriminating quotes from Deen.

She released two videos this afternoon on YouTube apologizing for her mistakes and for cancelling a planned Today show appearance this morning.

