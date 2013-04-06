REPORT: Fisker Has Laid Off 75% Of Its Workforce

Fisker Automotive laid of 160 employees — three quarters of its workforce — this morning, Katie Fehrenbacher at Gigaom reports.



Those let go include the public relations staff, according to the Detroit Free Press.

53 employees will stay on staff to manage further business.

That business includes how to negotiate with the federal government: The first payment on the $193 million Fisker borrowed from the Department of Energy is due April 22.

Last week, Fisker put its U.S. workforce on furlough to save cash, calling it “common practice…to manage costs.”

China’s Geely Automotive, Fisker’s best bit for a financial lifeline, dropped out of talks to buy the company in late March, citing onerous conditions that come with paying back the loan.

Henrik Fisker, who founded the company in 2007 and resigned last month, had no comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.