Report: Ferrari prices IPO at $52

Ferrari has officially priced its IPO at $US52, according to Reuters.

The company is being spun off from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. At this pricing, the IPO is expected to raise $US890.5 million and value the Italian automaker at $US9.82 billion.

This falls inline with the high end of analysts projections which estimated shares to be priced between $US48 to $US52 per share.

FCA is expected to offer more than 17 million shares or 10% of the company to the public. Ferrari heir will retain his 10% share of the company.

NOW WATCH: The cheapest new Ferrari money can buy is absolutely gorgeous



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.