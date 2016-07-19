Report: The feds are investigating Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is being investigated by the US government, Bloomberg reported Monday.

It unclear what, exactly, FCA is being investigated for, however.

“Prosecutors are scrutinizing whether the carmaker violated U.S. securities laws,” wrote Tom Schoenberg and Tommaso Ebhardt, citing unnamed sources.

“The inquiry is in early stages, according to two people, who asked not to be identified because the investigation is confidential and declined to specify what conduct is being investigated.”

Schoenberg and Ebhardt continued by recounting a January lawsuit in which “dealerships in Illinois and Florida that alleged the sales were padded through a scheme by which dealers — sometimes unbeknownst to their owners — were paid to create false New Vehicle Delivery Reports.

The Bloomberg reporters referenced “[s]imilar claims were made in a 2015 lawsuit filed by a dealer of Fiat Chrysler-owned Maseratis.”

None of the potentially relevant players in the investigation commented for the Bloomberg story.

FCA didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Shares of the automaker were down 2% in Monday trading, to $6.65.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.