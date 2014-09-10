REPORT: Federal Police Have Raided An Islamic Store In Brisbane, Two Arrested Over Terrorism Links

The IQraa Islamic Centre in Brisbane. Source: Facebook

Australian Federal Police raided an Islamic store and gym in Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

The AFP will only confirm that there was an operation in Brisbane this morning and that it is an ongoing operational matter, but news reports suggest two people have been arrested and charged with terrorism offences.

The ABC is reporting that the AFP raids involved links with the Syrian conflict and that the iQraa Islamic centre in the southern suburb of Logan was co-founded by the brother of Abu Asma al Australi, the Australian suicide bomber who died in Syria.

The raids come as ASIO boss David Irvine says the security organisation is looking at increasing the terrorist threat level to high.

