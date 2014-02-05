Report: Federal Cabinet To Give Tick To Sydney's Second Airport At Badgerys Creek

Sydney Airport – File photo by Getty / Hamish Blair

Federal cabinet is set to sign off next week on the first step to a second Sydney airport, The Daily Telegraph reports.

A cabinet minute prepared by Infrastructure Minister Warren Truss has recommended approval be given for Badgerys Creek airport and the $200 million connecting road network.

The newspaper says the minute is expected to be taken to cabinet next week, when Parliament resumes, with the full backing of Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

The 1700-hectare Badgerys Creek site in Sydney’s south west was bought in the 1980s and the airport proposal has been controversial ever since.

