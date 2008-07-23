Report: Facebook Will Tap Some Apps As 'Preferred'

Facebook will name some apps as “preferred” tomorrow at the company’s developer conference, f8, Kara Swisher reports. The first preferred apps will be Causes, which allows users to post their favourite non-profit organisations and donate to them, and iLike, which allows users to post music and videos. But Facebook isn’t offering the label to its two biggest developers: Slide and RockYou. We’ve confirmed the report with an informed source.



Causes in particular has always been a favourite of Zuckerberg and Co. It was one of the original partners when Facebook launched the platform last summer.

So what exactly does “preferred” mean? We can expect to get more insight on this tomorrow at f8, where we’ll be liveblogging Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote.

See Also:

Yet Another Facebook Price: Employee Shares Sold At Valuation “North Of $6 Billion”

VC Funding Drying Up For Facebook Apps? Don’t Blame Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.