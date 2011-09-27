REPORT: Facebook Will Launch iPad App Next Week At Apple's Big iPhone 5 Launch

Facebook will launch its long-awaited iPad app at Apple’s iPhone 5 launch next week, according to Ben Parr at Mashable.



Why would the iPad app be launched at an iPhone event?

Apparently because Facebook is also updating its iPhone app at the same time — its first major update in more than a year.

Facebook held the releases back from F8 last week because it didn’t want them to overshadow the release of the Facebook Timeline and expanded OpenGraph.

Earlier today, a former Facebook engineer posted that he quit because of personal frustration over the delays in releasing the app, which has been feature-complete since May.

Mashable reports that the delay was because of the strained business relationship between the two companies.

Facebook might also release its HTML5-based mobile payment platform at the iPhone event — apparently Apple has been working with Facebook to perfect the platform. That seems like an odd thing for Apple to do, given that a Facebook platform that works across phones would reduce developers’ incentive to build for iOS first (or only), but it matches a report from TechCrunch’s MG Siegler earlier this summer. Perhaps Apple has learned the old lesson “keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

Note that Apple has not confirmed any event for October 4 yet.

