REPORT: Facebook To Halt Share Trades On Secondary Markets This Week

Facebook will impose a three-day halt on trading its shares on secondary markets tomorrow, Bloomberg reports.



The halt could mean that Facebook’s IPO filing is coming very soon — Facebook wouldn’t want even the APPEARANCE that insiders are buying (or selling) on the news that it’s about to go public.

Dan Primack of Fortune pointed out on Twitter that the halt could mean another big change is coming, like an executive shakeup or big acquisition.

What have you heard? Tips to [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

