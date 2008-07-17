Report: Facebook Isn't Launching Payment System Next Week

Is Facebook going to launch its own PayPal-like payment platform? Maybe. But not next week at company’s developer conference, says Inside Facebook’s Justin Smith. Citing “reliable sources,” he writes:



While Facebook is hard at work on a payments system for application developers, it’s simply not ready to launch yet.

Our understanding: Beyond any technical challenges Facebook may be facing, there’s a bigger impediment standing in the way of a launch: Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t bought in to the idea completely. Anyone else have any insight? Let us know in comments below or via our anonymous tip box.

