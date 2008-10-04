Facebook Cofounder Quits To Start Facebook Competitor

More high-profile losses for Facebook: The company confirms Valleywag editor Owen Thomas’ report that Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and “top engineer” Justin Rosenstein have quit to start a new startup together.



“Dustin has always had Facebook’s best interests at heart and will always be someone I turn to for advice,” founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

This summer, Facebook cofounder/CTO Adam D’Angelo, VP of Product Management Matt Cohler, and platform exec Ben Ling left the company.

Update: The new company will be building an “extensible enterprise productivity suite, along with a high-level open-source software development toolkit, built for the Web from the ground up.” Rosenstein:

We see this new venture as very complimentary to Facebook. We hope our products will become to your work life what Facebook.com is to your social life. Our software will use Facebook Connect as the default option for identity and authentication. Our user interface will adopt many of Facebook’s conventions, creating a seamless and familiar experience for current Facebook users. And if our new development tools turn out to be useful, we hope the Facebook engineering team will come to adopt them.

“Our products will become to your work life what Facebook.com is to your social life”? For lots of us, Facebook is already for our work life. So it sounds like the new site may not just be “complementary” but competitive.

