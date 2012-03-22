REPORT: Explosions At The Standoff Site Of Suspected French Gunman

Three blasts went off Wednesday night at the Toulouse apartment of the suspected French killer, Mohamed Merah, the AP reports.



Merah has been holed up in a standoff with French police that’s lasted for nearly 20 hours.

According to MSNBC, it’s not clear if the explosions were triggered by police in an attempt to intimidate Merah or the start of an assault.

