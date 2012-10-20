UPDATE: Reports Of Explosion At Shopping Mall In Jordan A False Alarm

Adam Taylor

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that an earlier report of an explosion were a false alarm.

EARLIER: Local police have reported that there has been a large explosion at a mall in Jordan, according to the AP.

Looking at multiple tweets, it appears the incident took place at City Mall, a large mall in Amman.

However, reports in Jordanian press suggest that there wasn’t actually an explosion, but a fire which caused a roof to collapse. A picture reportedly from the scene shows destruction but looks more like a roof collapse:

We’ll update when we know more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us jordan