Report: ESPN Is Laying Off Hundreds Of People

A tipster told Deadspin that ESPN is planning to lay off more than 400 employees today.



A source at ESPN confirmed to Deadspin that layoffs were planned, and while 400 seemed a bit high, the number of layoffs will be “in the hundreds.”

As Deadspin also points out, ESPN may need to cut costs because they have recently gotten rights to several live events, like the US Open Finals, which are very expensive.

ESPN gave Deadspin the following statement:

We are implementing changes across the company to enhance our continued growth while smartly managing costs. While difficult, we are confident that it will make us more competitive, innovative and productive.

We’ll update this post as we hear more.

