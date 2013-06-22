Report: Espionage Charge Filed Against Edward Snowden

The U.S. government has filed a sealed criminal complaint against Edward Snowden, charging him with espionage, theft, and conversion of government property, according to the Washington Post.



The U.S. has also asked Hong Kong authorities to arrest him.

The Post cites “U.S. officials” as the source of its report.

Snowden, a former contractor to the National Security Agency, leaked a variety of top secret information to the Guardian and the Washington Post, including details on the National Security Agency’s collection of most Americans’ cell phone records.

Filing the criminal complaint is the first step in seeking to have Snowden extradited from Hong Kong, where he has been staying since the public disclosure of the information he leaked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.