REPORT: Employment minister Michaelia Cash failed to declare a $1.4 million investment property on time

Australia’s minister for Employment Michaelia Cash. PhotoL Saeed KHAN/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Employment minister Michaelia Cash reportedly failed to declare a $1.4 million investment property within the 35 days required under Senate rules.

According to Fairfax Media, Cash did not declare the property for 78 days and it took nearly four months – 108 days – for her to declare the mortgage, which was only added to the register on February 21 after Fairfax after questions about it.

If so, it could place the Western Australian senator in contempt of federal parliament for failing to disclose her interests within required time period.

The house is next door to her home in the Floreat, Perth, which she should bought in early November. It’s her second investment property.

The Cash claims are another potential property-related problem for the Coalition after former health minister Sussan Ley resigned following revelations she bought an investment property on the Gold Coast while on a taxpayer-funded trip.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced changes to parliamentary expenses in the wake of the Ley scandal.

