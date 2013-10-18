REPORT: Elon Musk Secretly Spent Nearly $US1 Million On A Working James Bond Submarine Car

Don Griffin via RM Auctions The working Lotus submarine car from a 1977 James Bond movie may have been bought by Elon Musk.

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the secret buyer of the Lotus submarine car used in the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me,”Jalopnik is reporting.

The Esprit Series 1, which was converted into a working submarine for the 1977 film, was sold in London by RM Auctions in early September.

It went for £616,000 ($989,000), according to RM.

The submarine car, known as “Wet Nellie” during filming, was built for more than $US100,00 (approximately $US500,000 today) from the shell of the Lotus Esprit.

