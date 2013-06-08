Report: Elin Nordegren Hates Tiger Woods' New Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn

Lindsay Vonn is Tiger Woods first public girlfriend since his cheating scandal rocked the golf world in 2009 and Tiger’s ex-wife Elin Nordegren is not happy about it.



A source told Us Weekly that Nordegren “hates Lindsey Vonn and everything about this romance.”

US Weekly’s source added that Nordegren is “angry Tiger even has visitation rights to the kids” and that Tiger doesn’t even care that Elin is angry because “he’s so egotistical!”

Tiger tees off Thursday, June 13th, at the U.S. Open golf tournament. We’re guessing Vonn will be there.

