Egypt Recalls Ambassador To Israel, Reports Of Troop Build Up Near Border

From left, former Gen. Hussein Tantawi, President Mohamed Morsi, and former Armed Forces Chief of Staff Sami Anan

Photo: AP Photo/Sherif Abd El Minoem

President Mohammed Mursi has decided to withdraw Egypt’s ambassador to Israel, Al Arabiya reports.Spokesman Yassir Ali announced the news in a statement broadcast on state television this evening.



Ynet News is also reporting that there has been a “major increase in armoured vehicle patrol along the border as well as heavy guarding of the now closed tunnels, which were sealed with the deterioration of the situation between Gaza and Israel”.

The ruling Freedom and Justice Party had earlier said the assassination of a top Hamas official by IDF forces was “crime that requires quick Arab and international action to stop these massacres against the Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip.”

Muslim Brotherhood candidate Morsi has also reportedly called for an urgent meeting of the Arab League after the violence. According to Al Arabiya, ministers are now preparing for the meeting.

