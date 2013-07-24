REPORT: Edward Snowden Is Now Free To Leave The Airport And Enter Russia

Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was on Wednesday granted documents that will allow him to leave a Moscow airport where he is holed up, an airport source said on Wednesday.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Snowden, who is wanted by the United States for leaking details of U.S. government intelligence programs, was expected to meet his lawyer at Sheremetyevo airport later on Wednesday after lodging a request for temporary asylum in Russia. The immigration authorities declined immediate comment.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

