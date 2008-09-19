Report: eBay Trying To Ditch StumbleUpon. What About Skype?

Mike Arrington says eBay is trying to pawn off recommendation engine StumbleUpon, which it picked up last year for $75 million. We suppose that makes sense, given that John Donahoe is in reorg/slimdown mode, and we can’t think of single bit of synergy between StumbleUpon and eBay.



But we can say the exact same thing about Skype. The only difference is that Skype will be much harder to sell: eBay paid about $3.1 billion for it, and while we’ve previously suggested that it could fetch as much as $5 or $6 billion, the only buyer in the position to do that right now would be Google.

