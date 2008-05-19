Report: EA Ready To Extend Take-Two Offer, Again (ERTS, TTWO)

The WSJ thinks Electronic Arts (ERTS) will extend its tender offer for Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) yet again. The old offer, at $25.74, expired at midnight Friday; the WSJ expects that EA will have something to say by Monday morning.



That’s a reasonable bet, because at this point EA has two choices in front of it:

Bump up its offer in hopes of swaying EA shareholders, who have pushed TTWO up to $27.10.

Walk away — either because the company really doesn’t want to chase after TTWO, or because its convinced that shares will plummet once it pulls out, and it can re-engage down the line (sound familiar?)

Update: Yup, EA has extended the offer for another month.

