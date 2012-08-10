Report: Dwight Howard Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers

Photo: AP Images

Our long national nightmare is over as Dwight Howard has finally been traded. According to ESPN.com, the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the All-Star centre from the Orlando Magic in a complicated four-team deal that also involved the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.Howard may be the biggest, but he is not the only big name switching teams.



In addition to Howard moving to the L.A., the Nuggets will receive Andre Iguodala and the 76ers will receive Andrew Bynum, both of whom were 2012 All-Stars.

The 76ers will also receive 11-year veteran Jason Richardson, and the Magic will receive three players (Arron Afflalo, Al Harrington, Nikola Vucevic) as well as three first-round picks, one from each of the other teams in the deal.

But of course, the only name that really matters is Howard, who has long wanted out of Orlando and finally gets his wish. However, Howard’s first choice was the Brooklyn Nets, so now we have to wait until next off-season to see if Howard re-signs with the Lakers or bolts for the Big Apple.

