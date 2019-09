Dwight Howard has made his decision and will sign with the Houston Rockets according to Sam AmickĀ of USAToday.com.



Earlier today it was reported that Howard would announce his official decision via Twitter.

Howard was believed to have narrowed his choices down to five teams, the Lakers, Rockets, Warriors, Mavericks, and Hawks.



