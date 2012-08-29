UPDATE: Dutch Air Force Scrambled After 'Miscommunication' About Hijacking

A spokesman for Spain’s Veuling airlines is denying reports one of its aeroplanes was hijacked, calling it “a miscommunication,” Reuters reports.



Britain’s Channel 4 news confirms.

The BBC had reported Dutch security forces have surrounded a hijacked plane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport that took from from Malaga.

Here is a photo of Dutch AF jets intercepting the plane, via Dutch News station NOS:

Photo: NOS

