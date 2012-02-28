Report: DSK Owes $16,000 In D.C. Property Taxes

No matter what former French Presidential candidate Dominique Strauss-Kahn does, he seems to be surrounded by scandal.



Here’s the newest one from The NY Post. They report that DSK owes over $16,000 on his 4 bedroom Washington D.C. townhouse, as he hasn’t paid property taxes in over a year.

From the NY Post:

If they don’t fork over the funds, DC officials may file a tax lien that would account for all unpaid taxes, fees, penalties and interest, according to tax-office records.

And once that’s filed, tax officials are authorised to seize property such as “bank accounts, wages and personal property to pay the debt,” documents show.

The house, once on sale for $5.2 million, is still on sale, but now for $4.7 million. You can click here to take a tour>>

