Report: Don Mattrick Tried To Buy Zynga While He Was At Microsoft

Recently, Microsoft’s former head of Xbox Don Mattrick was named CEO of Zynga.



According to Bloomberg, Mattrick first became acquainted with Mark Pincus’ gaming company in 2010 when Microsoft was looking to acquire it.

“The idea was to bolster Microsoft’s Xbox lineup with social games that then were adding millions of users on Facebook Inc. (FB)’s network each week,” Bloomberg’s Douglas MacMillian and Dina Bass report.

Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead, Zynga ultimately acquired Mattrick.

Now meet Mattrick, the man tasked with turning around Zynga.

