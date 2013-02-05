REPORT: S&P Could Become First Ratings Agency To Get Sued For Their Actions Before The Financial Crisis

Standard & Poor’s could get sued by federal and state officials over rating mortgage bonds before the financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The WSJ reports that the Justice Department and some state officials are planning to file civil charges against Standard & Poor’s as early as this week, according to unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The allegations have to do with a model S&P used to rate mortgage bonds, the report said.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal >

