REPORT: Dodo co-founder Igor Gilenko is wanted in the Ukraine over bank fraud allegations

Igor Gilenko, co-founder of Australian internet provider Dodo, is reportedly a ­fugitive in Russia, on the run from Ukrainian authorities who have accused him of defrauding the country’s central bank.

The accusations relate to the collapse of a major bank, Nadra, in 2009. Gilenko was chairman and chief executive at the time.

Despite ­receiving $560 million in bailout money from Ukraine’s central bank, Nadra collapsed. The money then disappeared and Gilenko was accused of working with officials from Latvian bank ­Trasta Komercbanka to defraud his company.

Dmytro Firtash, a billionaire gas tycoon, bought Nadra for a fraction of its worth after Gilenko quit.

Both men are now wanted by Ukrainian authorities as part of an investigation spanning 2008 to 2014.

According to The Australian, in 2003 Gilenko had his Melbourne company, Australian Fin­ance Structure Pty Ltd, founded in 1993, repeatedly named by the FBI in charges against Semion Mogilevich, an alleged Russian organised crime boss.

Two of Mogilevich’s associates were allegedly found to be linked to a Latvian bank account named “Australian ­Finance Structure”, and transferred $US1.8 million to the account in 1998.

Three years later, Gilenko ­became a key investor in Dodo, tipping $2.5 million into the Australian company, cofounding it with Larry Kestelman and making the BRW young rich list just four years later.

The Australian has more.

