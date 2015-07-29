REPORT: Disneyland Paris charges Germans nearly twice as much as French people

EURODISNEY-SHAREHOLDERS/ REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Visitors walk towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle during a visit to the Disneyland Paris Resort run by EuroDisney S.C.A in Marne-la-Vallee January 21, 2015.

If you’ve been on a trip to Disneyland Paris recently, you might be shocked to hear that you could have paid way over the odds — especially if you’re German or British.

The flagship European theme park will be investigated by the French government after accusations that it’s charging people more in some EU countries than others — a big no-no under European rules. That’s according to a scoop from the Financial Times.

Here are the figures from the FT:

The European Commission on Tuesday told France to investigate whether the theme park is unfairly rigging prices, pointing out that in some cases, for the same premium package, French consumers will pay €1,346 while British visitors are charged €1,870 and Germans €2,447. Unless companies meet strictly defined criteria, the EU services directive in principle bans forcing consumers to pay more simply because of their nationality or country of residence.

Munich residents may be paying more than €1000 ($US1105.77 or £708.74) over and above what their Montpellier equivalents are being charged for some packages, while a Manchester-based visitor could pay more than €500 ($US552.89 or £354.37) extra.

According to AFP, the European Commission confirmed that Disneyland Paris is one of the organisations it has received “several” complaints about over prices.

