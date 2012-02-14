REPORT: Diddy Hospitalized And Released After Partying At The Playboy Mansion

Diddy partying at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

After hosting a post-Grammy party at the Playboy Mansion Sunday night Diddy was driven to the hospital for an extreme migraine, TMZ reports. The hip-hop mogul was taken to the UCLA emergency room by his camp when he returned home from the party. He has since been released and is reportedly feeling better.



A source told TMZ that the headache was “unrelated to anything that went down at the Mansion.”

