REPORT: Diddy Hospitalized And Released After Partying At The Playboy Mansion

Dina Spector
diddy sean combs party bikini vegasDiddy partying at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

After hosting a post-Grammy party at the Playboy Mansion Sunday night Diddy was driven to the hospital for an extreme migraine, TMZ reports. The hip-hop mogul was taken to the UCLA emergency room by his camp when he returned home from the party. He has since been released and is reportedly feeling better. 

A source told TMZ that the headache was “unrelated to anything that went down at the Mansion.” 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.