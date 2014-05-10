REPORT: Dick Parsons Named CEO Of LA Clippers

NBA.com’s David Aldridge reports Richard Parsons, the former chairman of Citigroup and former CEO of Time-Warner, has been tapped as the new CEO of the L.A. Clippers.

The NBA had previously announced it planned to name a new executive after it banned owner Donald Sterling from the league for life.

Team president Andy Roeser, who technically took charge of the team after Sterling’s ban, stepped down earlier this week. But ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported he wasn’t going to be long for the job.

“Roeser…drew the ire of many in the organisation after he released a statement initially giving Sterling the benefit of the doubt in the wake of Sterling’s remarks,” he wrote.

Parsons, 66, was president of Time Warner when the company sold itself to AOL in an ill-fated $US350 billion deal. He served on Citi’s board for 16 years.

He is currently a senior advisor of Providence Equity Partners. He also now owns two restaurants in Harlem.

