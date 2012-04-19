Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

ABC News has confirmed that TV host and producer Dick Clark has died at the age of 82 from a massive heart attack this morning.A representative for the TV icon told TMZ, who first reported the news, that Clark suffered a “massive” heart attack following an outpatient procedure at St. John’s hospital in L.A. last night.



Clark is survived by wife Kari Wigton and three children from previous marriages.

