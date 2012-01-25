Report: Detroit Tigers Sign Prince Fielder To $214 Million Deal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Baseball’s last remaining big name free agent has a new team.Prince Fielder has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Heyman of CBS Sports.



The deal is reportedly for nine years and $214 million. It is merely pending a physical, says Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports.

Detroit’s agreement with the slugging first baseman surprises many, as over the last few weeks the Washington Nationals were seen as the runaway favourites to land him.

Heyman also reports that current Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera will switch positions, or DH, while Fielder takes over the corner infield spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.