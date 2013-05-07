Bulls Players Reportedly Know That Derrick Rose Isn't Coming Back

Derrick Rose has yet to rule himself out for the playoffs, but privately he has decided that he won’t be making a dramatic return, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.



And his teammates know it.

From Woj:

“Rose isn’t creating false hope with coach Tom Thibodeau, nor the rest of his teammates. They’ve never sat around waiting on him this season, and none of them privately believe that he’ll be back before next season.”

Rose has been cleared to play for months, and has been practicing and dunking in impressive fashion for weeks. But there has been no indication that he’s preparing for a return for these playoffs — only the same ambiguous statements that his status is “up in the air.”

The Yahoo! report doesn’t say when Rose made his decision to sit out.

Chicago is severely undermanned going into the Miami series. Kirk Hinrich has missed the last two games, Luol Deng is out with a spinal tap-related injury, and Joakim Noah has a bum foot.

Rose would give them a huge lift, but would he give them a legitimate chance to win the series? Would it be worth it for him to come back at this point, only to lose in 5 games?

Probably not.

