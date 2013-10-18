Police Called To New York Victoria's Secret After Dead Baby Reportedly Found In Teen Girl's Bag

Police have been called to a Victoria’s Secret store in Herald Square, Manhattan, after the body of a baby was found in a

bag belonging to two teenage girls, ABC 7’s Eyewitness News reports.

Sgt. Lee Jones of the New York Police Department confirmed to Business Insider that two teenage girls had originally been detained for shoplifting.

“It was discovered that one of the females had what we believe to be a foetus [in her bag],” Jones said, adding that one of the girls is now being evaluated at a hospital.

NBC New York reports that the girl is 17 years old and told police that she had a miscarriage. The baby didn’t have any signs of trauma.

Eyewitness News reports that the pair were approached by security guards because they were “acting suspiciously.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.