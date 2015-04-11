More details on ex-NFL player Darren Sharper's sexual assault plea deal reveal what his life will be like after prison

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Darren Sharper at his arraignment in a Los Angeles court in February.

Former NFL player Darren Sharper has agreed to plead either guilty or no contest in a global plea deal that will resolve a series of rape cases in four different states where he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting eight women.

If two judges sign off on the plea deal, the sentences in the four cases are to be served concurrently. That means Sharper would only be imprisoned for the length of the longest sentence, the 20-year sentence for the charges in New Orleans. In that case, Sharper has agreed to plea guilty to two counts of forcible rape and one count of simple rape.

Now more details are emerging about the plea deal and the probation Sharper will be subjected to after he is released from prison. The terms of that probation will apparently be very strict.

Here are some of the details of the probation, according to John Simerman and Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate. These terms are part of comprehensive plea deal that two judges have to sign off on:

For the first 3-5 years of his probation he will be tracked by GPS.

He will receive sex offender treatment “for years.”

He can’t drink alcohol for the rest of his life.

He is not allowed to go to a bar or a liquor store for the rest of his life.

He is not allowed to “chat on the internet to get a date” or visit sex shops for the rest of his life.

If he ever wants to spend the night away from home or travel more than 50 miles he must receive permission.

He will be subjected to lie detector tests for the rest of his life.

His lifetime probation in Arizona includes a “penile plethysmograph,” described as a test in which “a sensor is attached to the penis while an array of sexual images flashes before his eyes, to gauge arousal.”

If Sharper violates any of these conditions he will be sent back to prison to serve at least 14 more years, according to the report. If that happens, he will be subjected to the same probation conditions when he is released the next time.

We’ve reached out to Sharper’s attorney for comment.

Sharper played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints, retiring after the 2010 season. He was a 5-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time first-team All-Pro. He was a member of the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2009.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows people surfing at night with LED surfboards and wetsuits



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.