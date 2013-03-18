REPORT: The President Of Cyprus Still Doesn't Have Enough Votes To Pass The Bailout

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that Cyprus had two choices.It could pass a controversial bailout (which would involve a one-time tax on all bank deposits).



Or it could see total financial ruin, and possible Eurozone ejection.

So Anastasiades favours the former. And it needs to be voted on and passed. But that’s no guarantee.

From Ekathimerini:

Leftist AKEL, social democratic EDEK and the Ecologists, as well as the European Party, that had sided with Anastasiades in the presidential runoff three weeks ago have expressed their intention to vote against the bill, which would mean there will be not be enough votes for the government’s side.

Anaasasiades is engaged in furious whipping to get more votes, and he will address the nation later today.

Stay tuned.

