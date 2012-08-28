Scientists Say We'll Have No Choice But To Become Vegetarians

Photo: Flickr rosmary

A looming water crunch could force the entire world to become vegetarian, new research reported by The Guardian suggests.Animals currently provide humans with about 20 per cent of their protein, but this may need to drop to just 5% to feed the extra 2 billion people expected to be alive by 2050, according to the study from the Stockholm International Water Institute.



“There will, however, be just enough water, if the proportion of animal based foods is limited to 5 per cent of total calories and considerable regional water deficits can be met by a well organised and reliable system of food trade,” the report states.

“We will need a new recipe to feed the world in the future,” said the report’s editor, Anders Jägerskog.

Read the study here.

SEE MORE: Here’s how to make money in water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.