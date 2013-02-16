Report: Criteo Will IPO This Year And Try To Raise Between $270 And $400 Million

Photo: Criteo
Ad retargeting company Criteo will go public later this year, according to a report by French publication JDN.JDN’s sources say Criteo is still deciding between the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, but it will seek to raise between $270 and $400 million when it goes public.
Criteo was founded in 2005 and it has grown from $60 million in 2010 revenue to about $400 million in 2012. It has raised $63.4 million to date from IDInvest Partkers, Elaia Partners, Index Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and SoftBank Capital.
We reached out to one of Criteo’s investors about the report who merely responded: “The company is doing very well.”
Here’s the English translation of JDN’s report.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.