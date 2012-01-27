REPORT: Credit Suisse Pay For Senior Bankers Cut By 30%

Photo: Chicago Booth

The paycheck bloodbath continues—Bloomberg has just reported that compensation for senior investment bankers at Credit Suisse is down by as much as 30%.The slashed compensation at the Swiss bank are the latest in a string of pay cut news for the world’s biggest banks as their investment banking and trading revenue takes a battering due to a volatile economic conditions. Last week, Morgan Stanley announced it would be cutting pay for senior bankers and traders by 20% to 30%.



Credit Suisse has also made headlines recently for paying their employees 2011 bonuses in derivative-backed bonds—which raised questions about the final payouts on the debt for the employees, although the bank has agreed to absorb $500 million of initial losses from the bonds. The Wall Street Journal noted that payment method was primarily a arbitrage strategy so Credit Suisse could avoid having higher regulatory capital requirements.

