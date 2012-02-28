REPORT: Credit Suisse Banker Says He Was Kidnapped And Raped By A Prostitute

Photo: By iich on Flickr

A 39-year old prostitute reportedly imprisoned, terrorized, and raped a Credit Suisse banker in Switzerland, reports 20 Minuten Online.This is according to a story written in German but translated into English via Google Translate.



Here’s an excerpt from the translation:

The 39-year-old class prostitute Lorena V. * According to the indictment has let some guilty: multiple sexual assault, false imprisonment, attempted extortion, but also fraud, violence and threats against officials. Their victim is a married man squad of Credit Suisse, which originally belonged to their customers.

Wanted to cancel as the CS-banker relationship with his servant, love for sale, they responded with telephone terror, persecution and regular harassment. She threatened to tell his wife everything, and finished him with a curse. Twice they locked him in her apartment in the circuit 4. The first time, they should have forced him against his will to have sex, she sat down by him. The second time he was released only after he had tried to climb over the balcony.

* Name withheld

(Via @russian_market)

