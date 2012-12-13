Report: Cowboys Have Already Started A Coaching Search And Jon Gruden Could Be The Target

Photo: AP

If the Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs, Jason Garrett will be fired according to a source for Dan Patrick of “The Dan Patrick Show.“Speculation has already begun that Jon Gruden will be the Cowboy’s top choice to take over.



According to Patrick, the Cowboys “have quietly started their coaching search” and “Jerry Jones’ plane…has made a couple of stops,” Patrick added that the Cowboys, prior to this past weekend’s game, were “kicking the tires on seeing who will be available,” and that he was told there will be a coaching change if Dallas does not make the playoffs.

Peter King of SI.com also speculated on the future of the Cowboys when he wrote that if the Cowboys have a “bad final three weeks” he would not be surprised if “Jerry Jones goes after Gruden hard.”

Of course, this does not mean that Gruden wants to coach the Cowboys. But with three games remaining, Dallas has just a 29.1% chance of playing in the postseason. So even if it is not Chucky, there is a good chance somebody else is coaching the Cowboys in 2013.

