Report: Contractors Want More Money And The Cost Of The NBN Could Pass $60 Billion

Photo: Getty/Mario Tama

A lot of contractors building Australia’s National Broadband Network want more money, and the cost of the infrastructure project could blowout past $60 billion, according to a report in The Australian today.

Citing unnamed industry sources, The Aus said a lot of contracts are up for renegotiation, and companies will want a 20-40 per cent increase.

“You’ve got a situation where a 30 per cent increase would be in most cases probably a minimum. And they haven’t attacked any of the difficult work yet, as in downtown Melbourne and Sydney, where you have older apartment blocks,” a source said, according to the newspaper.

NBN Co denied this and said the project was being rolled-out on time and that there would be no massive cost increase.

“The NBN remains on course to be delivered on time, and on budget,” a spokesperson said.

Read more here.

Now read: The Outgoing NBN Boss Has Posted In An Online Forum About His Departure



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.