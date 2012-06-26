REPORT: There Is A Plan In Congress To Delay The Fiscal Cliff

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are working to push back the fiscal cliff set to hit at the beginning of 2013, Bloomberg’s Roxana Tiron reports.



The new plan would have the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts go into effect in March, several months after first planned.

Sources tell Tiron that the extension would include temporarily prolonging the Bush tax cuts, as well as funding the government through spring of 2013.

